Hungary: Plan to build Chinese university branch protested

“Let’s make it clear whom we are not protesting against,” Karácsony said. "We have our problem with dictators.... And we are not in the least protesting against Chinese people who live together with us peacefully in this marvelous city.”

“What we want is the student city," Karácsony added. "What we don’t want is the 500 billion forint ( 1.45 billion euro; $ 1.6 billion) Chinese elite university paid from the taxpayers’ money. It is as simple as that.”

Orban, a right-wing populist, has fostered closer ties with Russia and China as he faces European Union criticism for his authoritarian ways and staunch anti-immigration stand.

Hungarian officials have insisted that Fudan, ranked among the top 100 universities in the world, will help raise higher education standards in Hungary. But the university's links to China's Communist Party have sparked outrage among liberal-minded Hungarians.

Protesters chant slogans as they rally in downtown Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, June 5, 2021. Thousands of people gathered opposing the Hungarian government's plan of building a campus for China's Fudan University in Budapest. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh) Credit: Laszlo Balogh Credit: Laszlo Balogh

