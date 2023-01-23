Hungary won't veto EU arms funding to Ukraine, official says

Budapest has also vocally opposed sanctions against Moscow, arguing they have done more damage to EU countries than to Russia, and has refused to provide Ukraine with weapons or allow their transfer across its border with Ukraine.

On Monday, Szijjarto warned that Hungary would oppose any future EU proposals to level sanctions on Russia's nuclear power industry, arguing such a decision would adversely affect operations of Hungary's only nuclear power plant, which is powered by Russian-produced nuclear fuel.

“We will never accept a single decision that would even slightly limit Hungarian-Russian nuclear cooperation," he said. "It would put the security of our national energy supply at risk, and nobody should expect that from us.”

Szijjarto also called on Ukraine's government to respect the rights of the Hungarian ethnic minority in the western Ukrainian region of Transcarpathia, where he said ethnic Hungarians had recently been victims of “concentrated attacks” by local authorities.

“We strongly protest against these measures and it must also be seen that each such measure makes it very difficult for us to make decisions in support of Ukraine in the future,” Szijjarto said.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine