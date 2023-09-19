Hunter Biden to plead not guilty to firearms charges

BreakingNews
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST – Associated Press
1 hour ago
Hunter Biden will plead not guilty to federal firearms charges filed after the collapse of a plea deal in a long-running federal investigation, his lawyers said Tuesday in court documents.

Biden is accused of lying about his drug use when he bought a firearm in October 2018, during a period when he has acknowledged struggling with addiction to crack cocaine. He is accused of keeping the gun for 11 days.

The three-count indictment from a special counsel overseeing the case came weeks after the proposed plea deal and puts the case on track toward a possible high-stakes trial as the 2024 election looms.

He is asking to enter the plea remotely via video conference, saying that would avoid the costs of Secret Service protection as he travels from his home in California to Delaware, as well as logistical challenges in Wilmington. Prosecutors are expected to oppose that request.

Hunter Biden has also been under investigation for his business dealings, and the special counsel has indicated that tax charges could be filed at some point in Washington or in California, where he lives.

