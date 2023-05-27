Hunter Brown strikes out career-best 10, Astros send A's to worst 53-game start since 1901

The A's lost their season-high ninth straight and 12th of 13 and have scored two or fewer runs in eight consecutive contests — matching the second-longest such streak since eight in a row from May 10-18, 1979.

Seth Brown hit a two-run homer in the seventh for Oakland, just 4-20 in May. James Kaprielian (0-5) made it 12 straight losses by the A's starters over the past 19 games since their only two wins May 5-6 at Kansas City.

A'S NOSTALGIA

Astros manager Dusty Baker sat in a photo well before batting practice thinking about his time playing for Oakland to end his career in 1985-86 and how the A's are planning to relocate to Las Vegas — saying it already “kind of hit home” when he went to Las Vegas a couple of years ago for a Raiders game.

“I can understand it business wise, but sentimentally you hope it didn't come to this,” he said.

Reflecting still, Baker mentioned the music.

“I remember that this stadium had the best sound system in America and they still do," Baker said. “They were always jamming here. They're still jamming now.”

NICE ARM

Steelers running back Najee Harris, from nearby Antioch, threw out the ceremonial first pitch on a night the A's drew a crowd of 13,345 for their first fireworks game of the year.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: LF Michael Brantley, recovering from inflammation in his surgically repaired right shoulder, is swinging again but not yet hitting. ... SS Jeremy Peña got a day off that Baker had initially planned to do Wednesday but had to switch gears when Altuve was unavailable. ... RHP José Urquidy (right shoulder discomfort) threw on flat ground for the first time. ... RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (right elbow strain) was going to meet the team in Oakland, but instead will join the Astros back home in Houston.

Athletics: RHP Paul Blackburn is set to start Monday against the Braves in his return from a blister and fingernail injury on the middle finger of his pitching hand. ... RHP reliever Dany Jiménez is still rehabilitating his strained pitching shoulder in the trainer's room and has not yet advanced to a throwing program.

UP NEXT

Astros LHP Framber Valdez (4-4, 2.45 ERA) is coming off a shutout and looks to win back-to-back starts for the first time all season and his third straight decision.

LHP Hogan Harris (0-0, 162.00) is in Oakland ready to either start as the opener or follow an opener with multiple innings, manager Mark Kotsay said.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

