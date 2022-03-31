Hurkacz wears down Medvedev in Miami, denies him No. 1 rank

“I was returning pretty well, I was putting some pressure on his serves and that was helping my game,” Hurkacz said. “I was able to get some free points on my serve and that was pretty big.”

Had Medvedev prevailed, he would have overtaken Novak Djokovic on Monday and returned to No. 1 in the world rankings. Instead, the Russian will stay No. 2 in the world and find out who wins the Miami title on Sunday like everyone else.

“For me, it was more important in a way just to win the match itself than to become No. 1," Medvedev said. “Winning the match, I saw it more as a bonus."

Hurkacz, who is from Poland, will next meet either No. 14 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain or unseeded Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia in the semifinals. Kecmanovic and Alcaraz play in the last quarterfinal later Thursday.

The other semifinal pits sixth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway against unseeded Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina.

Hurkacz has played Medvedev four times, and Medvedev has been ranked No. 2 in the world in each of those meetings — which they’ve now split. Hurkacz improved to 14-5 this year, and his record in Miami is 12-1 all-time.

“Coming here is so much fun,” Hurkacz said.

The women's semifinals were also Thursday, with unseeded Naomi Osaka facing No. 22 seed Belinda Bencic and No. 16 Jessica Pegula taking on No. 2 Iga Swiatek — who will replace the now-retired Ashleigh Barty as No. 1 in the world on Monday.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Daniil Medvedev of Russia leans over to rest between points, in his men's quarterfinal match against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Credit: Rebecca Blackwell Credit: Rebecca Blackwell Caption Daniil Medvedev of Russia leans over to rest between points, in his men's quarterfinal match against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Credit: Rebecca Blackwell Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Caption A fan cheers on Daniil Medvedev of Russia, during his men's quarterfinal match against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Credit: Rebecca Blackwell Credit: Rebecca Blackwell Caption A fan cheers on Daniil Medvedev of Russia, during his men's quarterfinal match against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Credit: Rebecca Blackwell Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Caption Daniil Medvedev of Russia returns a ball in his men's quarterfinal match against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Credit: Rebecca Blackwell Credit: Rebecca Blackwell Caption Daniil Medvedev of Russia returns a ball in his men's quarterfinal match against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Credit: Rebecca Blackwell Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Caption Daniil Medvedev of Russia tosses up a ball to serve in his men's quarterfinal match against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Credit: Rebecca Blackwell Credit: Rebecca Blackwell Caption Daniil Medvedev of Russia tosses up a ball to serve in his men's quarterfinal match against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Credit: Rebecca Blackwell Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Caption Daniil Medvedev of Russia returns a ball in his men's quarterfinal match against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Credit: Rebecca Blackwell Credit: Rebecca Blackwell Caption Daniil Medvedev of Russia returns a ball in his men's quarterfinal match against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Credit: Rebecca Blackwell Credit: Rebecca Blackwell