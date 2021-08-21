Hurricane Grace hits Mexico's Gulf coast, weakens; 8 killed

The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico's main tourist strip, but it rapidly drew in power from the relatively warm Gulf of Mexico before reaching the Mexican coast again late Friday.

At least eight people, including children, died and three were missing after mudslides and flooding, said Cuitláhuac García, governor of Mexico's Veracruz state. García said 330,000 people lost power in the storm but it was gradually being restored.