Hurricane Ida winds hit 150 mph ahead of Louisiana strike

In New Orleans, where the worst weather is expected later, a light rain fell. Cars were parked on the median, which locals call neutral ground in New Orleans, because its a few feet higher and can protect against potential flooding.

Ida intensified so swiftly that New Orleans officials said there was no time to organize a mandatory evacuation of its 390,000 residents. Mayor LaToya Cantrell urged residents to leave voluntarily. Those who stayed were warned to prepare for long power outages amid sweltering heat.

Nick Mosca was walking his dog, like most of those who were out.

“I’d like to be better prepared. There’s a few things I’m thinking we could have done. But this storm came pretty quick, so you only have the time you have," Mosca said.

Gov. John Bel Edwards vowed Saturday that Louisiana's “resilient and tough people” would weather the storm. He also noted shelters would operate with reduced capacities “to reflect the realities of COVID.”

Edwards said Louisiana officials were already working to find hotel rooms for many evacuees so that fewer had to stay in mass shelters. He noted that during last year's hurricane season, Louisiana found rooms for 20,000 people.

“So, we know how to do this,” Edwards said. “I hope and pray we don’t have to do it anywhere near that extent.”

On the barrier island of Grand Isle, where Ida appeared to be heading for landfall, the ocean steadily rose as growing waves churned Sunday morning on a beachfront webcam before it went offline. Power outages were spreading across the island, officials said. Hurricane force winds have now reached parts of southeast Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

Coastal Gulfport, Mississippi was battered Sunday by intense rain. A Red Cross shelter posted signs displaying directions for evacuees along with warnings about COVID-19. Shelter manager Barbara Casterlin said workers were required to wear face masks. Evacuees were encouraged to do the same. Anyone who refuses will be sent to an isolated area, she said, and so will people who are sick.

“We’re not checking vaccinations,” Casterlin said, “but we are doing temperature checks two or three times a day.”

President Joe Biden approved emergency declarations for Louisiana and Mississippi ahead of Ida's arrival.

Comparisons to the Aug. 29, 2005, landfall of Katrina weighed heavily on residents bracing for Ida. A Category 3 storm, Katrina was blamed for 1,800 deaths as it demolished oceanfront homes in Mississippi and caused levee breaches and catastrophic flooding in New Orleans.

Officials stressed that the levee and drainage systems protecting the city had been much improved since Katrina. But they cautioned flooding was still possible with up to 24 inches (61 centimeters) of rain forecast in some areas.

Edwards said 5,000 National Guard troops were being staged in 14 Louisiana parishes for search and rescue efforts. And 10,000 linemen were on standby to respond to electrical outages.

Ida posed a threat far beyond New Orleans. A hurricane warning was issued for nearly 200 miles (320 kilometers) of Louisiana’s coastline, from Intracoastal City south of Lafayette to the Mississippi state line. A tropical storm warning was extended to the Alabama-Florida line.

Hurricane Ida nearly doubled in strength going from an 85 mph storm to a 150 mph storm in just 24 hours, which meteorologists call “explosive intensification.”

“Yikes! Ida leaves me stunned,” said Jeff Masters, a former NOAA hurricane hunter meteorologist and founder of Weather Underground.

He warned the region could face devastation to its infrastructure, which includes petrochemical sites, a nuclear power plant and major ports. Moreover, the state’s 17 oil refineries account for nearly one-fifth of the U.S. refining capacity and its two liquefied natural gas export terminals shipped about 55 percent of the nation’s total LNG exports, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The Interstate 10 corridor between New Orleans and Baton Rouge is a critical hub of the nation’s petrochemical industry, lined with oil refineries, natural gas terminals and chemical manufacturing plants. Entergy, Louisiana’s major electricity provider, operates two nuclear power plants along the Mississippi River.

A U.S. Energy Department map of oil and gas infrastructure shows scores of low-lying sites in the storm’s projected path that are listed as potentially vulnerable to flooding.

Reeves reported from Gulfport, Mississippi. Associated Press writers Rebecca Santana, Stacey Plaisance and Janet McConnaughey in New Orleans; Emily Wagster Pettus in Jackson, Mississippi; Jeff Martin in Marietta, Georgia; Seth Borenstein in Kensington, Maryland; Frank Bajak in Boston; Michael Biesecker in Washington; and Pamela Sampson in Atlanta contributed to this report.

Caption A man bikes along the Mississippi River near the French Quarter as the sun rises and the early effects of Hurricane Ida are felt, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption A man reacts to water spray as he stands on the shore of Lake Pontchartrain at dusk, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in New Orleans, La. Hurricane Ida is set to hit the area tomorrow as a Category 4 storm. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption A couple walks along the shore of Lake Pontchartrain at dusk, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in New Orleans. Hurricane Ida is set to hit the area tomorrow as a Category 4 storm. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption Spectators photographs the rough flood waters at the Gulfport Municipal Marina as they watch the arrival of Hurricane Ida Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Gulfport, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Caption A wall of rain moves over downtown New Orleans before the arrival of Hurricane Ida on Sunday, August 29, 2021. (Chris Granger/The Advocate via AP) Credit: Chris Granger Credit: Chris Granger

Caption A man sits in front of a French Quarter business with windows boarded in preparation Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in New Orleans,. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption This satellite image provided by NOAA shows a close-up view of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Forecasters warned residents along the northern Gulf of Mexico coast to rush preparations Saturday ahead of an intensifying Hurricane Ida, which is expected to bring winds as high as 130 mph (209 kph), life-threatening storm surge and flooding rain when it slams ashore in Louisiana on Sunday. (NOAA via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Sailboats are stored at a business parking lot as preparations for Hurricane Ida continue, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 in Pass Christian, Miss. (Hunter Dawkins/The Gazebo Gazette via AP) Credit: Hunter Dawkins Credit: Hunter Dawkins

Caption In preparation of Hurricane Ida, a worker attaches protective plywood to windows and doors of a business in the French Quarter in New Orleans, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption Keith Clark brings a friend rope to help tie down a houseboat before he evacuates to Mandeville, La. ahead of Hurricane Ida in Jean Lafitte, La., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Forecasters warned residents along the northern Gulf of Mexico coast to rush preparations Saturday ahead of an intensifying Hurricane Ida, which is expected to bring winds as high as 130 mph (209 kph), life-threatening storm surge and flooding rain when it slams ashore in Louisiana on Sunday. (Sophia Germer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Credit: Sophia Germer Credit: Sophia Germer

Caption Visitors walk past a French Quarter business with windows boarded in preparation Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in New Orleans,. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption In preparation of Hurricane Ida, a workers attach protective plywood to windows and doors of a business in the French Quarter in New Orleans, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption The northbound lanes of Interstate 55 are filled with traffic as people evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ida in McComb, Miss., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Matt Williamson/The Enterprise-Journal via AP) Credit: Matt Williamson Credit: Matt Williamson

Caption Interstate 10 near Slidell, La., is packed with evacuees heading east Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, as Hurricane Ida approaches. The storm is expected to bring winds as high as 130 mph when it slams ashore Sunday evening — along with dangerous coastal storm surges and flooding rains. (Scott Threlkeld/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Credit: Scott Threlkeld Credit: Scott Threlkeld

Caption Few signs of activity are seen along the shoreline of Lake Pontchartrain as residents prepare for the expected arrival of Hurricane Ida Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Slidell, La. The area was hard hit by Hurricane Katrina and it appears that most residents have evacuated prior to the arrival of Hurricane Ida. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Caption Stormy skies develop in the Mississippi Sound of the Long Beach, Miss., beaches Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Hunter Dawkins/The Gazebo Gazette via AP) Credit: Hunter Dawkins Credit: Hunter Dawkins

Caption As Hurricane Ida arrives into Louisiana on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 a man walks through the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans. This area bore the brunt of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. (Chris Granger/The Advocate via AP) Credit: Chris Granger Credit: Chris Granger

Caption A man walks along businesses with protective boarding in the French Quarter as the early effects of Hurricane Ida are felt, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption A man walks along businesses with protective boarding in the French Quarter as the early effects of Hurricane Ida are felt, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay