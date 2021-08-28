Hurricane Nora on track to skirt along Mexico's coast

Nora was expected to start weakening as it blows further north toward the Arizona border region.

It was centered about 140 miles (225 kilometers) south of Cabo Corrientes, the point jutting into the Pacific south of Puerto Vallarta, and it was heading to the north at 12 mph (19 kph).

The Hurricane Center said some areas along the west coast of Mexico could see rainfall totals 8 to 12 inches (20 to 30 centimeters) with isolated maximums still higher.

Baja California Sur state could see 4 to 8 inches of rain, with more in isolated spots.