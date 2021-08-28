Hurricane Nora skirting Mexico coast near Puerto Vallarta

Nora had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph) early Saturday evening, with tropical storm force winds extending out 160 miles (260 kilometers) in some places. It was centered about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south-southwest of Puerto Vallara, and heading to the north at 14 mph (22 kph).

The storm's large wind field and heavy rains meant much of Mexico's central and northern Pacific Coast could see flooding, mudslides and perilous surf even if it missed the very heart of the hurricane.