Hurricane Olaf hits Mexico's Los Cabos resorts at Category 2

By morning, the storm was centered about 35 miles (55 kilometers) west-southwest of the state capital, La Paz, where a new governor was scheduled to be inaugurated on Friday. More than 500,000 people live in the La Paz-Los Cabos region.

Maximum sustained winds had slipped to about 80 mph (130 kph) and it was expected to weaken further while grinding along the peninsula's coast during the day and then heading out into the Pacific.

Hurricane-force winds extended as far as 25 miles (35 kilometers) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 80 miles (130 kilometers).

Lilzi Orcí, president of the Los Cabos Hotels Association, said dozens of domestic and international airline flights were cancelled because of the hurricane.

While COVID-19 pandemic restrictions meant hotels were at less than 40% of capacity, she estimated that 20,000 foreign tourists were in the area.-

The Hurricane Center forecast 5 to 10 inches (12.5 to 25.5 centimeters) of rain on the southern part of the peninsula, with up to 15 inches (38 centimeters) in isolated spots, creating the danger of flash floods and mudslides.