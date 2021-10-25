Hurricane Rick heads for landfall on Mexico's southern coast

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Rick had maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour (150 kph) late Sunday and was expected to go ashore somewhere on the coast between the resort of Zihuatanejo and the seaport of Lazaro Cardenas. It was centered about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south of Zihuatanejo and moving north at 6 mph (9 kph).

Forecasters said the storm was relatively compact, with hurricane force winds extending out only 25 miles from the eye, but they said its winds and rain could still cause problems in around the larger resort of Acapulco to the east.