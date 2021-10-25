Hurricane Rick weakens to tropical depression over Mexico

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Rick made landfall as a Category 2 storm about 15 miles (25 kilometers) east of the port of Lazaro Cardenas around 5 a.m. Later Monday, Rick weakened to a tropical depression and was 140 miles (225 kilometers) north of Lazaro Cardenas, moving north at 14 mph (22 kph).

Forecasters said heavy rains meant the threat of flooding continued. The storm's maximum sustained winds had decreased to 35 mph (55 kph). The center warned that Rick could produce flash floods and mudslides in the mountainous terrain on the coast.