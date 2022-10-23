Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico, avoids resorts

The hurricane made landfall north of the fishing village of San Blas, about 90 miles (150 kilometers) north of Puerto Vallarta.

Beachside eateries in Puerto Vallarta where tourists had lunched unconcerned Saturday were abandoned Sunday, and at some the waves had carried away railings and small thatched structures that normally keep the sun off diners.

The Jalisco state civil defense office said authorities were patrolling the area, but had not yet seen any major damage.

The National Water Commission said rains from Roslyn could cause mudslides and flooding and the U.S. hurricane center warned of dangerous storm surge along the coast, as well as 4 to 6 inches (10 to 15 centimeters) of rain.