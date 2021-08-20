Hurricane watch issued as TS Henri tracks toward New England

Henri was expected to intensify into a hurricane by Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in advisory. Impacts could be felt in New England states by Sunday.

The system was centered in the Atlantic Ocean about 370 miles (600 kilometers) south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and about 780 miles (1,255 kilometers) south-southwest of Nantucket, Massachusetts. It had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph).