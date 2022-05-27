Hurricanes win Game 5, push Rangers to brink of elimination

Now Carolina faces the challenge of putting away a team that has been resilient, even stubborn, when facing a series deficit. The Rangers rallied from a 3-1 hole to beat Pittsburgh in a seven-game first-round series, then lost the first two games against Carolina before fighting back to even at home.

Mika Zibanejad scored a power-play goal for New York, winning a first-period faceoff and then drifting to the left side for the putaway just six seconds into the man advantage. Shesterkin — a finalist for both the Vezina Trophy for the league’s top goalie and Hart Trophy for most valuable player — finished with 31 saves against a steady stream of work.

The Rangers also saw a second-period goal by Ryan Strome for a 2-1 lead negated by an offsides challenge from Carolina.

The Hurricanes’ power-play struggles have been going for two months, with coach Rod Brind’Amour preaching the importance of execution more than any major changes to what had been one of the league’s top-10 units to that point. But things just hadn't improved, with Carolina coming into this game converting on just 9 of 89 opportunities (10.1%) since late March.

Yet after an 0 for 9 start in the series, the Hurricanes finally broke through with quick and crisp puck movement. Rookie Seth Jarvis zipped the puck to Teravainen for the left-side putaway to beat Shesterkin at 9:47 of the second for the 2-1 lead, marking Carolina’s first goal with the man advantage since the final minutes of Game 6 in the first-round series win against Boston.

Carolina’s first goal came on special teams, too, though this on a perfectly executed shorthanded rush off a turnover by Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba. Jordan Staal carried the puck on the left side until Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller laid out to stop a pass, but Staal lifted the puck off the ice and over Miller's legs to a charging-in Trocheck on the right side for the 1-0 lead at 12:57 of the first.

LONG RUN

Carolina's seven-game home winning streak is the longest in a postseason since Chicago won its first seven games in 2014, a run that ended in the conference finals.

Carolina’s seven-game home streak is the longest in franchise history for a single postseason.

SIREN SOUNDERS

Retired American soccer great Clint Dempsey sounded the pregame “storm warning” siren for the Hurricanes to take the ice.

NASCAR driver Harrison Burton sounded the siren for the first intermission, followed by North Carolina State football coach Dave Doeren — whose Wolfpack play across the parking lot from PNC Arena in Carter-Finley Stadium — for the second intermission.

Caption Carolina Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) drives the puck between New York Rangers' Adam Fox (23) and Andrew Copp (18) to shoot at goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B DeBlaker

Caption Carolina Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin (74) clears the puck away from New York Rangers' Filip Chytil (72) during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B DeBlaker

Caption Carolina Hurricanes left wing Teuvo Teravainen (86) celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward) Credit: Chris Seward

Caption Carolina Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin (74) vies for the puck against New York Rangers' Justin Braun (61) during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B DeBlaker

Caption Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) grabs a flying puck while New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) watches during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward) Credit: Chris Seward

Caption New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) snares the shot of Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook (48) during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B DeBlaker