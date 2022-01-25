Husband says Iran sentenced activist wife to prison, lashes

A spokesperson for the bloc urged Iran to look into Mohammadi's case under “applicable international human rights law and taking into account her deteriorating health condition.” Mohammadi confirmed her sentence at the time in an Instagram post, saying she does not “accept any of these sentences.”

In the post, Mohammadi said one of the charges against her is having a party and dancing in jail.

She was released from jail in October 2020, after serving eight and a half years in prison, after her initial, 10-year sentence was commuted. In that case, she was sentenced in Tehran’s Revolutionary Court on charges including planning crimes to harm the security of Iran, spreading propaganda against the government and forming and managing an illegal group.

Before imprisonment, Mohammadi was vice president of the banned Defenders of Human Rights Center in Iran.

Mohammadi has been close to Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi, who founded the center. Ebadi left Iran after the disputed re-election of then-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in 2009, which touched off unprecedented protests and harsh crackdowns by authorities.

In 2018, Mohammadi, an engineer, was awarded the 2018 Andrei Sakharov Prize.