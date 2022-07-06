Hutchinson's Jan. 6 committee testimony a television hit

Hutchinson's riveting testimony about former President Donald Trump's temper as plans to overturn the 2020 election fell apart was seen by 13.17 million people last week, the Nielsen company said.

That's a 28% jump from the 10.25 million who watched the committee's previous daytime hearing, and 23% over the average from the four daytime hearings. The committee's first hearing, the only one televised in prime-time, was seen by 19.4 million people.