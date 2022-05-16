Hyde, Bills commit to helping victims of Buffalo shooting

“If we stopped and canceled everything because of hate," Hyde said, “we wouldn’t move forward.”

A few dozen of Hyde's Bills teammates were also at the softball game, including quarterback Josh Allen and cornerback Tre’Davious White. Allen said the Bills, who have voluntary organized team activities this week, will meet Monday to determine how they can help the families of the victims.

"I was sick to my stomach all day yesterday," Allen said in a video posted by the Bills. "I was flying back from my sister's graduation, and it was just, it's gut wrenching. It really is. ... We'll talk as a team and kind of figure out what we want to do, but there's no doubt that we're going to do something."

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL