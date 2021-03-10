'I hit a brick wall': Sluggishness led to surgery for Lester

“The big thing is kind of your brain telling you: You can do something or you want to do something. And I think that’s been a big switch in my head,” said Lester, who signed with Washington as a free agent after spending six years in Chicago. “I feel like since I’ve been back, it’s just the desire to want to work out.”

Lester has been playing catch on flat ground and soon should be able to throw off a mound to work his way into form.

“He’s done all his leg routine. He’s doing his shoulder exercises. It’s just a matter of getting his flexibility back a bit on his neck and getting some strength back,” manager Dave Martinez said. “But we don’t want to put a timeline on him.”

Lester acknowledged he’s “a little behind the 8-ball” in terms of being prepared for the April 1 start of the season — but he also said it’s helpful to know that he is not the ace of this staff.

He is, after all, part of a rotation that features Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin.

“It’s like, ‘OK, if I miss one (start), they’ll be able to pick me up,’” Lester said. “But that being said, I do pride myself on making all my starts, so that’s what we’re going to strive for.”

Notes: Scherzer struck out five in three perfect innings Wednesday against St. Louis. ... RHP Jefrey Rodriguez had a stiff shoulder so Washington “backed him down a little bit,” Martinez said. ... C Welington Castillo hasn't appeared in a game because he showed up to camp with a shoulder issue, the manager said.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports