Ibram X. Kendi writing children's story 'Goodnight Racism'

This cover image released by Penguin Young Readers shows "Goodnight Racism" by Ibram X. Kendi. (Penguin Young Readers via AP)
This cover image released by Penguin Young Readers shows "Goodnight Racism" by Ibram X. Kendi. (Penguin Young Readers via AP)

Nation & World
Updated 1 hour ago
The next book in Ibram X

NEW YORK (AP) — The next book in Ibram X. Kendi's prolific and award-winning publishing career is a picture story with a hopeful message.

Penguin Young Readers announced Wednesday that in Kendi's “Goodnight Racism,” the author seeks to connect with children's capacity to imagine a better world. The book is illustrated by Cbabi Bayoc and is scheduled to come out June 14.

“'Goodnight Racism' is not about what is; it is about what can be," Kendi said in a statement. “It is about the good morning of an equitable and just world after wishing racism goodnight.”

Kendi won the National Book Award in 2016 for “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America.” He has since published three books, including “How to Be An Antiracist” and a collaboration with Jason Reynolds, “STAMPED: Racism, Antiracism, and You.” He also helped edit “Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619–2019.” He is founding director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research.

