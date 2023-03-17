BreakingNews
30 events to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Dayton
X

ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes

Nation & World
Updated 7 minutes ago
The International Criminal Court says it has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Putin for war crimes because of his alleged involvement in abductions of children from Ukraine

THE HAGUE (AP) — The International Criminal Court said Friday it has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Putin for war crimes because of his alleged involvement in abductions of children from Ukraine.

The court said in a statement that Putin “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”

It also issued a warrant Friday for the arrest of Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation, on similar allegations.

The ICC said that its pre-trial chamber found there were “reasonable grounds to believe that each suspect bears responsibility for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population and that of unlawful transfer of population from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, in prejudice of Ukrainian children.”

___ Follow AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

In Other News
1
Officer who killed George Floyd pleads guilty in tax case
2
St. Patrick's Day rites: parades, bagpipes, clinking pints
3
Feds want justices to end Navajo fight for Colo. River water
4
Turkey's president says he will back Finland's NATO bid
5
After last year's stunning failure, bonds show up for safety
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top