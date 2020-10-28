ICE settles lawsuit filed by immigrant activists in Vermont

During the rally, a driver who wanted to drive through the street blocked by activists holding signs yelled at them to get out of the way, pulled out a machete and from the driver's seat banged it on hood of his vehicle. Leaders urged activists to get out of the way and let the vehicle pass as he zoomed through.

Afterward, Thelma Gomez, of Migrant Justice, said what happened was a clear example of what happens when the people rise up to defend their rights.

“Not everybody's going to like it, but we can't be scared and we can't retreat,” she said through an interpreter.

Burlington Police arrived a short time later and an officer talked with an activist. It wasn't clear whether police pursued the driver.

One of the three plaintiffs, Zully Palacios Rodriguez, said when the lawsuit was filed that she and a fellow Migrant Justice member were arrested by armed undercover agents as they were leaving the group’s office in Burlington in 2017.

Before the arrest, she said, ICE tried to enter her email account and used a confidential informant to spy on the group’s members and gather information about them.

Some Vermont dairy farms employ Mexican farmworkers, many of whom are in the country illegally.