Iconic part of Atlanta skyline foreclosed in loan default

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Miami-based Banyan Street Capital owed more than $125 million on parts of the Peachtree Center complex, a cornerstone of Atlanta's downtown.

Banyan Street's ability to repay its loans may have been harmed after Truist Financial Corp. moved out of two the towers in 2021 while consolidating offices. The bank represented more than a fifth of Peachtree Center's rent, according to a report from investment firm Morningstar. The report said that as of April, the buildings were nearly 40% vacant, compared to an overall vacancy rate of 21% in Atlanta-area office space.