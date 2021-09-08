Ida curfew lifted in New Orleans; 250K students still out

“Now more than ever, our children stand to benefit from the comfort that structured and routine daily schooling can bring,” Lewis said in a statement Wednesday. “So, let’s all come together to reopen our schools quickly and safely.”

Lewis said he expects classes for some will resume as early as next week and that all students will be back a week after that.

No school reopening estimates have been provided for the five parishes that were hardest hit by Hurricane Ida and which are home to about 320,000 people: Terrebonne, Lafourche, St. James, St. Charles and St. John the Baptist. Ten days after the hurricane, 96% of utility customers in those parishes are still without power.

In the Terrebonne Parish city of Houma, bucket trucks with linemen were on every street and as the day progressed there were signs of progress – street lights began working on busy Grand Caillou road by early afternoon.

Even as power was coming on in parts of Terrebonne Parish, it was of limited use to Coy Verdin. The 52-year-old fisherman was staying at his son’s house in Houma. His own bayou-side home was all but destroyed in the storm.

“All the ceilings fell. You can see daylight through the roof,” Verdin said. “All we have is basically a shell.”

Ida scattered most of his 200 crab traps to parts unknown. “The only thing I have left is my boat and some of my commercial fishing rigging,” he said.

The St. John the Baptist Parish School System website states that all schools and offices will be closed “until further notification" as officials inspect the buildings. Lafourche Parish Schools Superintendent Jarod Martin indicated a “long and extensive road to recovery” on that school system's website, with no timeline for a return in sight.

Statewide, crews have now restored power to 600,000 of the 902,000 who lost electricity at the peak of Hurricane Ida, Entergy Louisiana President and CEO Phillip May said on a Wednesday conference call with reporters.

Meanwhile in New Orleans, the power company expected to have 90% of the city back online by Wednesday evening, said Entergy New Orleans President and CEO Deanna Rodriguez.

“The greater New Orleans area is coming back to life,” Rodriguez said.

May cautioned that some people who get power back on could still lose it at some point in coming days. That’s because the tree canopy was left severely damaged by Ida, and damaged limbs and branches still in trees could be shaken loose and fall.

Access to fuel was still dire Wednesday, with the website GasBuddy.com reporting about 48% of gas stations in Baton Rouge had no gasoline. About 56% of stations in New Orleans were also dry.

About 62,000 people were still without running water in Louisiana, the state health department reported. That’s significantly lower than the hundreds of thousands of people who had no water immediately after Ida’s landfall. Still, more than 580,000 people were being told to boil their water for safety.

In many neighborhoods, homes remain uninhabitable. About 3,200 people are in mass shelters around Louisiana while another 25,000 people whose houses have been damaged are staying in hotel rooms through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s transitional sheltering program.

Ida's death toll in Louisiana rose to 15 people Tuesday after the state Department of Health reported two additional storm-related fatalities: a 68-year-old man who fell off of a roof while making repairs to damage caused by Hurricane Ida and a 71-year-old man who died of a lack of oxygen during an extended power outage. The storm's remnants also brought historic flooding, record rains and tornados from Virginia to Massachusetts, killing at least 50 more people.

Martin reported from Marietta, Georgia. Associated Press Writer Kevin McGill in Houma contributed.

