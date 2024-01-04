Idaho man arrested after flying stolen plane from North Las Vegas into California

An Idaho man was arrested after stealing a plane from the North Las Vegas airport, flying it over 100 miles into a southern California airport and eventually running into a desert area after officers inquired about the aircraft
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — An Idaho man was arrested after stealing a plane from a North Las Vegas hangar, flying it over 100 miles into a southern California airport and eventually running into a desert area after officers inquired about the aircraft.

The man, who is currently in custody in San Bernardino County, faces charges of possession of a stolen airplane and taking stolen property across state lines from the incident, which occurred on Saturday, according to the county sheriff's department. There could be additional charges in Nevada, according to KSNV-TV.

North Las Vegas officials said the man could also be behind attempted airplane burglaries in the three previous days before his arrest, according to the station.

The aircraft was valued at about $80,000, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

