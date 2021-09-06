Ida's fury left a complex power challenge in Louisiana

"I am so proud of the team and I think it’s a fabulous good news story,” she said.

Ida killed at least 13 people in Louisiana, many of them in the storm's aftermath. Its remnants also brought historic flooding, record rains and tornados from Virginia to Massachusetts, killing at least 50 more people.

In the Gulf of Mexico, divers have located the apparent source of a continuing oil spill that appeared after Ida moved through the area about 2 miles (3 kilometers) south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

The owner of the pipeline hasn't been discovered. Talos Energy, the Houston-based company currently paying for the cleanup, said it does not belong to them. The company said it is working with the U.S. Coast Guard and other state and federal agencies to find the owner.

Entergy, meanwhile, warned people to be careful, because they don't want Ida's death toll to rise any more.

"There’s no way to know if a downed line is energized or not, so if you see one, just stay away from it,” May said.

It remains the peak of hurricane season and forecasters are watching a cluster of storms near the Yucatán Peninsula.

It's not an organized tropical storm at the moment and is expected to move slowly to the north or northeast over the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said in a Monday update.

Forecasts don't show any significant strengthening over the next several days, but even heavy rain could cause more pain in Louisiana.

“Unfortunately, it could bring a lot of rain to our already saturated region. If we are impacted, this could challenge our restoration.” said John Hawkins, vice president of distribution operations for Entergy Louisiana.

