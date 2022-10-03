Iga Swiatek out of BJK Cup, saying scheduling is 'not safe'

Swiatek said she arrived at the decision to sit out the Billie Jean King Cup after “thinking it through a lot and discussing it with my team all over again.”

The other 11 countries competing there are Australia, Belgium, Britain, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan, Spain, Slovakia, Switzerland and the United States.

As of now, other singles players in position to compete at the WTA Finals whose countries are going to be in the Billie Jean King Cup include No. 4 Paula Badosa of Spain, No. 6 Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and No. 8 Coco Gauff of the U.S.

Swiatek wrote that her withdrawal “makes me sad” and added: “I’m very sorry, because I play for Poland whenever it’s possible and I always give it my best.”

She said she plans to “to talk to the WTA and ITF in order to change something. This situation is difficult not only for the players like me, but mainly for the tennis fans that support our sport.”

ITF President David Haggerty said his group is sorry Swiatek won’t take part in the team competition “and recognizes that the schedule for the two major year-end events presents a challenge for players competing in both events. We have been working with the WTA to try to coordinate suitable dates.”

Haggerty added that the ITF changed the BJK Cup finals schedule so teams such as Poland and the U.S. would start as late as possible.

“We are committed to working with the WTA on the 2023 schedule,” Haggerty said in a statement issued by the ITF, "so that we have a better transition between the two competitions.”

The WTA Finals were moved from Shenzhen, China, as part of the suspension of all tournaments in that country because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former Chinese government official of sexual assault.

