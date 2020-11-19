Illegal border crossings rise for sixth straight month

The numbers offer a likely scenario of what President-elect Joe Biden will inherit upon taking office in January.

Biden has pledged to end many asylum restrictions introduced under President Donald Trump, including a policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for immigration court hearings in the United States. He has not said if he would extend the pandemic-related powers to expel people without an opportunity to seek asylum.

The Trump administration has built 402 miles of the president’s prized border wall with Mexico and remains on track to reach 450 miles by the end of the year, said Robert Perez, CBP’s deputy commissioner.

Biden has said he will cease wall construction.