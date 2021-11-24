Illinois families of 2 killed at concert file lawsuits

The lawsuits filed by the Naperville families of Jacob "Jake" Jurinek, 20, and Franco Patino, 21, are part of a flood of dozens of suits against Scott and the companies behind the Nov. 5 event in which 10 people were killed and hundreds were injured when a crowd surge pushed concert-goers forward, crushing and trampling many of them.

As with many of the other lawsuits, this one puts the blame on the companies and Scott, an organizer of the concert who was on stage when the deadly scene unfolded, for failing to take even the most basic safety precautions.