Illumina CEO resigns amid pressure from activist investor Carl Icahn

Charles Dadswell, senior vice president and general counsel, has been named interim CEO, while the board conducts a search for a new CEO. Illumina said deSouza, who has been with the company since 2013 and was named CEO three years later, will stay on in an advisory capacity until July 31.

“Illumina’s technology remains at the forefront of DNA sequencing and has continued to set the pace for the industry,” Illumina's board chair, Stephen P. MacMillan, said in a statement. “We are confident Illumina can continue to execute on its goals, while we conduct and complete a CEO search process.”