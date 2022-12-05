Image of Pelé shines bright for Brazilian fans at World Cup

A few thousand people were at the Brazilian fans' gathering point in Doha on Monday to cheer for the team in the match against South Korea in the round of 16. Many would be heading to Stadium 974 to watch the game.

“Everyone is thinking and talking about him,” said 44-year-old Alexandre Carola, a Santos fan who traveled from Sao Paulo to watch Brazil play. “We are here, praying and hoping that he can recover as soon as possible. And I’m sure that when he watches the match on TV and sees this movement to wish him well, to send him this energy, I’m sure that it will give him more strength to get better and soon return home to his family and friends.”

Fans planned a round of applause to Pelé just before the match, and were expected to open a large banner with his image behind one of the goals in the 10th minute of both halves at Stadium 974. It would be a reference to the No. 10 jersey that he used to wear. In the image on the banner, Pelé will be shown with the white No. 10 shirt that he wore while playing for Brazilian club Santos.

There also was a show of support before the game against Cameroon last week, after news came out that Pelé had been hospitalized.

There were tributes to Pelé put together by tournament organizers in Qatar, as well, including messages of support displayed on building facades. During a drone show at Doha bay, a large Brazilian flag with the No. 10 on it was displayed, along with the message “Get well soon, Pelé.”

Pelé won three World Cups with Brazil, in 1958, 1962 and 1970. The Selecao also won the title in 1994 and 2002.

Pelé holds the record for goals in officials matches with Brazil with 77, two more than Neymar, who is expected to return from a right ankle injury in the team’s game against South Korea.

Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

