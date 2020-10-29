IMF blames resurgent coronavirus for UK growth downgrades

The British government's response so far to the resurgence in the virus has been to tighten restrictions in those areas of England where it is most prevalent. As well as limits on gatherings, some businesses, such as pubs, are having to close in areas with the most onerous restrictions, curbs that undoubtedly impact upon economic activity. The other U.K. nations — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — have also imposed fresh restrictions in recent weeks.

Georgieva held out hope that the hit on economic activity won't be anywhere near as deep as the one after a national lockdown was introduced in March. After that, the British economy contracted by nearly a quarter before the restrictions started to be eased and large sections of the economy reopened.

She said most of the negative impact on contact-dependent industries, such as hospitality and entertainment, has already happened and that the world has learnt to “function better” in the face of the pandemic.

In addition, she praised the coordinated response by the government and the Bank of England to stimulate the economy, but warned that policy support will need to continue to see the economy through the pandemic and Brexit.

Georgieva said the Fund's forecasts were based on a presumption that the U.K. and the European Union will secure a trade deal by the end of this year.

Though the U.K. left the bloc on Jan. 31, it is in a transition period that sees it remain within the EU’s tariff-free single market and customs union until the end of this year. A trade deal would ensure there are no tariffs and quotas on trade in goods between the two sides but there would still be technical costs, partly associated with customs checks and non-tariff barriers on services.

