IMF head meets with board probing data-rigging allegations

The law firm’s investigation prompted the World Bank to cancel its annual “Doing Business” report. The report evaluated a country's tax burdens, bureaucratic obstacles, regulatory systems and other business conditions. Its rankings were used by governments to attract investment.

The law firm's investigation found that as part of the preparation of the 2018 report, Georgieva pressured the bank's economists to improve China's ranking at a time when she and other officials were attempting to persuade China to support a boost in the World Bank's funding.

The incident has led to calls for Georgieva to resign from the IMF's top job. It has also served to underscore long-standing criticism that China wields too much influence over global financial institutions.

Georgieva has denied all wrongdoing. “Let me be clear. The conclusions are wrong. I did not pressure anyone to alter any report,” she said last month.

The controversy is occurring as the 190-nation IMF and the World Bank, prepare to hold their annual meetings virtually next week.