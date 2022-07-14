IMF reaches deal with Pakistan to revive $6B bailout

In a statement Thursday, the fund said it has “reached a staff-level agreement (SLA) with the Pakistan authorities.” It added that the deal is "subject to approval by the IMF’s Executive Board."

It said Pakistan will be eligible to receive a critical installment of about $1.17 billion.

According to the statement, the IMF will also raise the value of the bailout from $6 billion to $7 billion subject to approval from the IMF's executive board, which is usually considered a formality.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail blamed Khan for creating a Sri Lanka-like situation in Pakistan. Ismail has said Khan deliberately violated IMF's conditions to remain popular.

Analysts say the revival of the IMF's bailout will help the government overcome the economic crisis because the release of installment of loans from the fund will encourage other international financial institutions to engage with Pakistan.

Authorities say Sharif's government also approached Washington for help reviving the IMF's bailout. Khan since his removal has repeatedly alleged his government was toppled under a U.S. plot, a charge Washington denies.