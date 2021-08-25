Immigrant families from San Diego area stuck in Afghanistan

Many of the families left in early May and June, months before the crisis unfolded and the president of Afghanistan fled as the Taliban seized power, officials said.

The district has been in direct contact with the families and was working with Republican Rep. Darrell Issa's office to try to help get them out safely. The children range from preschoolers to high school students.

Jonathan Wilcox of Issa's office said in an email to the San Diego Union-Tribune that the congressman and his staff "were working diligently to determine the facts on the ground, any bureaucratic barriers that can be removed, and the best ways to help those stranded leave Afghanistan and return home safely."

"We won’t stop until we have answers and action,” he wrote.

Officials became aware of the problem after getting a call from a relative of one of the students on Aug. 16, a day before the school year was to begin, to report that the child would be absent and ask officials to hold their spot.

Miyashiro said the 24 students attend different schools in the district. He said he could not provide more details since the children and their parents could be in danger.

“It’s killing us right now," Cajon Valley school board president Tamara Otero told the newspaper. “We are so worried about our students that are stuck there. We’ll do the best we can to get them out.”