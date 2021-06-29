Immigration judges union moves toward regaining authority

With a backlog that exceeds 1.3 million cases, immigration courts will take center stage in any meaningful effort to revamp a nearly dysfunctional system. It is under growing strain as large numbers of families and children have appeared on the border this year to seek asylum, claims that often take years to resolve.

In November, the Federal Labor Relations Authority ruled that the nearly 500 immigration judges in the Justice Department's Executive Office for Immigration Review were management officials and therefore ineligible for collective bargaining rights.