Impeachment trial of Texas’ Ken Paxton to begin no later than August 28

Paxton is only the third sitting official in Texas' nearly 200-year history to be impeached. He called the House investigation that led up to his impeachment “corrupt” and has broadly denied wrongdoing. The raft of accusations against him include an indictment on securities fraud charges and allegations that he misused his office to try to thwart an FBI investigation into one of his donors.

Angela Paxton has not publicly commented on the impeachment proceedings against her husband, nor has said whether she will recuse herself from the trial in the 31-member Senate, where she is one of 19 Republicans that frequently vote in lockstep.