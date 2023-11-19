Imperious Djokovic wins record 7th ATP Finals title by beating Sinner in straight sets

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic won a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals title with a straight-set victory over home favorite Jannik Sinner on Sunday.

Djokovic took 1 hour, 43 minutes to win 6-3, 6-3 as the Serbian continues to break records at the age of 36.

Djokovic entered the match tied with Roger Federer on six titles at the season-ending tournament for the year’s top eight players.

It was his fourth win over Sinner, who had recorded a first-ever victory against Djokovic in the group stage in Turin and was the first Italian to reach the final.

But Djokovic was in imperious form on Sunday and won 14 straight points from the end of the first set to the third game of the second to leave him firmly in control and subdue the Turin crowd.

