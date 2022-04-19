Imprisoned Ukranian journalist to be honored by PEN America

While in detention, Yesypenko wrote a letter, published by Krym.Realii, in which he contended that “Nothing shows the ugly nature of the occupying power as the constant filling of the cells with new people who were detained on fabricated evidence." Referring to his treatment by the FSB, he added: "It didn’t break me, but my hair seemed to turn gray.”

His wife, Kateryna Yesypenko, will accept the award on his behalf during the May 23 gala at the Museum of Natural History in Manhattan. Other honorees will include author Zadie Smith and Audible founder Donald Katz.

The PEN award, called the PEN/Barbara Goldsmith Freedom to Write Award when established in 1987, is given to writers and artists imprisoned for their work. Over the years, numerous honorees have since been freed, including the 2017 recipient, Ukranian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov. He was released from a Russian prison two years later.