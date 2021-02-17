In a blow to Ryanair, EU court approves state help measures

The private company headquartered in Ireland plans to appeal Wednesday’s ruling at Europe’s highest court, the European Court of Justice.

It said that during the pandemic more than 30 billion euros ($36 billion) “in discriminatory State subsidies has been gifted to EU flag carriers and, if allowed to stand, this will distort the level playing field in EU aviation for decades to come, giving chronically inefficient national airlines a leg up on their efficient low-fare competitors.”

The decisions come as the 27 EU member countries ponder how long to continue to provide support to businesses and economies to help them survive the impact of coronavirus restrictions amid concerns that some companies are gaining an unfair advantage through state help.