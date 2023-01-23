In a first, women's AP Top 25 has no teams from Texas

Ohio State (19-0) reamined No. 2 behind the Gamecocks going into a week that includes games against No. 11 Iowa and sixth-ranked Indiana.

Stanford flipped places with LSU for No. 3 after beating then- No. 8 Utah and No. 25 Colorado, which dropped a spot after the loss. LSU (19-0) is fourth and UConn fifth.

Notre Dame, UCLA, Utah followed the sixth-ranked Hoosiers. Maryland and Iowa were tied for 10th.

The Blue Raiders are making their first appearance in the A( Top 25 since the final rankings in 2014 when coach Rick Insell’s team was 22nd.

“We've got a special group,” Insell said. “This year, we were able to beat (Louisville) which was a big win that showed we had a pretty good basketball team.”

Insell credits his team's run to the WNIT semifinals last year for being a springboard to this season's success.

“It’s big to be able to take your team in there,” he said. “I'm fortunate I had a young team, give them that type of competition. You’ll have good crowds and it’s an atmosphere you can build on. That’s what we’ve done with that. That’s why we’re at where we are.”

Florida State entered the poll at No. 24, its first ranking since 2021. Oregon fell out.

LONE STAR STRUGGLES

Baylor and Texas have been carrying the state flag over the past two decades in the women's Top 25; at least one had been ranked every week since Dec. 4, 2000. Teams from the state have won six NCAA titles (Baylor has three while Texas Tech, Texas A&M and Texas each have one). At one point over the last 47 years, at least one of these teams had been ranked until the current poll: Baylor, Houston, Lamar, Rice, Stephen F. Austin, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UTEP and Wayland Baptist.

STREAKING

With Texas' run over, Connecticut now owns the longest active run for a state thanks to the Huskies, who have appeared in 557 consecutive polls. California has the longest run for a state with more than one different team being ranked: 412 consecutive weeks, with Stanford, California and UCLA all spending time in the Top 25 over that stretch dating to the preseason poll in 2001.

