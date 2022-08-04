In borrowed clothes, Korda makes strong start at Muirfield

“It has been a long time since I’ve played this well, especially putting. Honestly it was a little frightening,” Shibuno said through an interpreter. “I haven’t changed much. My caddie told me that my body balance was off when I was missing putts. Once I focused on this, I could play much better."

Nelly Korda, Jessica's sister, was tied for 13th after shooting a 70.

Catriona Matthew, also a former Women’s British Open champion and two-time winning captain in the Solheim Cup, was selected to hit the opening tee shot Thursday after growing up close to Muirfield, which is hosting the event for the first time. It was only six years ago that Muirfield didn’t allow women to even set foot in the clubhouse.

Matthew struggled to a 5-over 76, making double bogeys on the first and 10th and failing to make a single birdie.

“Being the first women’s pro event to be played here, it’s great, and me being local it was a huge honor to hit the first tee shot,” Matthew said. “Apart from the two doubles I actually played quite well. It’s a little frustrating."

