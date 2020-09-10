In Chile, life goes on for loved ones after COVID-19

The Peruvian, who moved to Chile eight years ago, let Associated Press journalists document the changes the coronavirus brought to him and Kehity.

Collantes says he is haunted by questions about why Cano died and not him when they both caught the virus. Was there medical negligence? Was there something he could have done?

Collantes got the virus at end of April, the first in his family to do so. Not wanting to infect Cano or his daughter, he quarantined himself in one of the hotels the government set up for COVID patients, but he only exhibited mild symptoms.

When he left the hotel in May and went to pick up his partner at work, "I saw that she was not doing well,” he said. “She told me she had a backache.”

But he downplayed the possibility she had the virus and thought of his own mild symptoms. “The coronavirus does nothing,” he said he told Cano, 37, who is also a Peruvian.

Five days later she begged to be taken to a hospital.

Cano went to a medical center May 17, and was diagnosed with flu and sent home. She insisted she had pain in her back and couldn’t breathe. She returned to the medical center May 19 and was diagnosed with pneumonia, then was sent to the Barros Luco Trudeau public hospital.

Collantes never saw his partner again alive, though they did speak by cellphone from her isolation.

At that time, Chile was going through some of the worst days of its pandemic with around 4,000 new cases reported daily. The government said the number of new cases was surging because of increased testing and because many people in the capital weren't following lockdown measures. Chile now has more than 425,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, the sixth most in Latin America.

When Cano was in the hospital, it was the first time Collantes was completely in charge of his daughter and running their home. By phone, Cano even told him how to bake bread for Kehity.

Raising Kehity without Cano isn't easy.

Collantes says he worked as an electrician but hasn't had work since he got sick in April. The first month he got a bit more than $500 in unemployment insurance, but the amount decreased each month until he received only $250 in August. He said he found a temporary job in the second week of September as a deliveryman for a transportation company, which allows him to bring Kehity along with him.

Collantes keeps wondering what happened. He says that May 29, he got a call from the hospital and was told Cano had been taken to the ICU with lung problems and was intubated. When he asked why, a doctor said: “She was brought in with a very serious condition.”

He said he got what he felt were contradictory messages. After two weeks in the ICU, a doctor told him Cano had improved and they were evaluating if she still needed the ventilator. The next day they called to say he needed to come to the hospital. Cano was dying.

On June 14, she was pronounced dead.

“Why didn't they see that she was getting worse?" he keeps asking himself.

Such doubts made him contact a lawyer to try to find out if there was negligence. He said he doesn’t want money, but to know “if there was any failure.”

Officials at the hospital declined to talk about Cano’s situation, saying they do not speak publicly about any of their patients.

Collantes brings flowers to her grave in Santiago's Catholic Cemetery at least once a week.

He says Kehity hasn't cried since her mother died and he needs to give the girl a better explanation and understanding of what happened. He also needs to raise the girl without Cano.

“I don’t want to give up,” he said.

Jose Collantes and his five-year-old daughter Kehity visit the tomb of his wife Silvia Cano, the mother of Kehity, who died of the new coronavirus, one month after burying her at the Catholic Cemetery where they come once a week in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. For many pandemic survivors and those who lost loved ones, the tragedy lingers and their lives are never the same. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

Jose Collantes blow-dries his daughter Kehity's hair as he gets her ready for bed at their home where they live with Jose's sister in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, two months after the death of his wife, her mother, to COVID-19. When Collantes' wife, Silvia Cano, was still alive in the hospital, it was the first time he was completely in charge of his daughter and running their home, and by phone, his wife even told him how to bake bread for Kehity. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

Jose Collantes stands in a crowd for hours outside a bank where he went to fill out paperwork to withdraw money from the account that belonged to his late wife Silvia Cano, who died of COVID-19 two months prior in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Collantes says he hasn't been hired as an independent electrician since he got sick in April, but that he found a temporary job in September as a deliveryman for a transportation company, which allows him to bring his five-year-old daughter. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

Kehity Collantes puts a smile on a drawing of her late mother Silvia Cano, who died of COVID-19 at age 37 two months prior, as she illustrates her family, at home where she lives with her father and aunt in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. “Daddy, daddy, why did mommy die?” Kehity asks her father Jose. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

FILE - In this July 3, 2020 file photo, Jose Collantes watches workers take over the job of shoveling dirt over the coffin of his wife Silvia Cano, who died of COVID-19, after he could no longer do it due to emotional exhaustion, at the Catholic Cemetery in Santiago, Chile. Collantes said he wanted to cremate her so he could take her ashes home, but that due to cemetery bureaucracy he had been waiting two weeks and didn't want more time to pass before laying her to rest. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

Jose Collantes kneels next to his daughter Kehity as she pauses over the loss of her mother, Silvia Cano, who died of COVID-19 two months prior, as the five-year-old pauses from playing in the patio of their home where they live with Jose's sister in Santiago Chile, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. The father and daughter are of the thousands of people who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 in Chile, one of the countries in Latin America hardest hit by the virus. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

Jose Collantes holds family photos he printed after his wife died of COVID-19, inside his home where he cares for their five-year-old daughter Kehity, and they live with his sister in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. Collantes says he is haunted by questions about why she died and not him when they both caught the virus. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

Jose Collantes lifts a curtain to encourage his five-year-old daughter Kehity to return from the patio, where she wanted to be alone, and rejoin a birthday party at a friends' home in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, two months after her mother, his wife Silvia Cano, died of COVID-19. Collantes says his daughter hasn't cried since her mother died. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

Kehity Collantes blows soap bubbles before going to bed in her home where she lives with her father and aunt in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, two months after her mother Silvia Cano died of COVID-19. Kehity's mother was hospitalized with pneumonia in May when Chile was going through some of the worst days of its pandemic with around 4,000 new cases reported daily. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

Reflected in the rearview mirror, Jose Collantes gets a hug from daughter Kehity while they're stopped at a red light, as Jose drives his five-year-old home from a playdate in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, three months after they lost his wife, her mother, to COVID-19. Their case highlights how COVID-19 deaths the world over are often the beginning of a new personal journey for those affected. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

Jose Collantes holds his daughter Keithy's hand outside a government office where he will request information about the treatment his late wife Silvia Cano received while hospitalized for COVID-19, and present a complaint, two months after she died in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Collantes said he got what he felt were contradictory messages from the hospital, where after two weeks in the ICU, a doctor told him she had improved and they were evaluating if she still needed the ventilator. The next day they called to say he needed to be at the hospital because his wife was dying. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

Kehity Collantes shows off how she's going to use her pink scarf as a mask after she lost her real one, as she wears her princess costume while waiting outside her home to go to the park with her father in Santiago, Chile, Aug. 30, 2020, two months after losing her mother to the new coronavirus. For many pandemic survivors and those who lost loved ones, like five-year-old Collantes, the tragedy lingers and their lives are never the same. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

Jose Collantes holds his daughter Kehity by the grave of his wife, her mother, Silvia Cano, who died of the new coronavirus at age 37, as they visit her grave one month after burying her at the Catholic Cemetery in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. “Daddy, daddy, why did mommy die?” asks his 5-year-old. "Because she was sick,” he answers, not knowing what to say but feeling he has to respond. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

Jose Collantes gives his five-year-old daughter Kehity a COVID-19 anti-body test, which resulted positive although she did not have symptoms, at home where they live with his sister in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, two months after his wife, her mother, died of the new coronavirus. Jose got the virus at end of April, and he quarantined himself in one of the hotels the government set up for COVID patients, but he only exhibited mild symptoms. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

Kehity Collantes tries to get her father to allow her to play on a park playground that's closed as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Santiago, Chile, late Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, two months after her mother died of COVID-19. For many pandemic survivors and those who lost loved ones, like the five-year-old Collantes, the tragedy lingers and their lives are never the same. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

Jose Collantes takes a selfie with his five-year-old daughter Kehity at a friend's birthday party in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, two months after his wife, her mother, died of COVID-19. Their case highlights how COVID-19 deaths the world over are often the beginning of a new personal journey for those affected. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

Jose Collantes holds his five-year-old daughter Kehity before leaving for the government office to request information about the treatment his late wife Silvia Cano received while hospitalized for COVID-19, and present a complaint, two months after she died in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. The father and daughter are of the thousands of people who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 in Chile, one of the countries in Latin America hardest hit by the virus. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

Kehity Collantes, 5, looks up at the light in a park where she came with her father to speak with a family friend in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, two months after her mother died of COVID-19. For many pandemic survivors and those who lost loved ones, like the five-year-old Collantes, the tragedy lingers and their lives are never the same. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix