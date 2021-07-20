In flood-hit German town, a priest struggles to give comfort

Meyrer, who expects that figure to rise significantly, said the victims came from all walks of life.

“Old people who died in bed because they couldn’t get up or because they didn’t hear it; young people who died minutes after helping others; people who died in their car because they wanted to drive it out when the flood wave surprised them.”

Townspeople recounted grim cases of delayed grief, as the realization began to sink in that those reported missing would not return.

Meyrer said he was called in when firefighters found the body of a woman he had known well.

“The husband knew his wife had been in the basement and he had to wait two days for her to be recovered,” he said.

For now, many residents are focusing on the cleanup before dealing with the longer task of rebuilding.

“We need to start over,” said Paddy Amanatidis, the owner of La Perla pizzeria, as she took a break from cleaning the rubble out of the restaurant.

"We fought our way through (the coronavirus pandemic) and the flood won’t get us down either,” she said, adding that the solidarity shown by neighbors and friends had helped to boost spirits.

Meyrer believes that even for those lucky enough not to have lost loved ones, the enormous impact of the disaster has not fully hit them.

“When the first lot (of debris) has been cleared and people have nothing to do, then I think many will understand for the first time what they’ve lost and what that means,” he said.

German officials have rejected allegations that they failed to properly warn people of the severity of the floods, but conceded that more lessons can be learned from the disaster. Experts say global warming may make such floods even more frequent.

Upriver in the village of Schuld, which was largely destroyed, Mayor Helmut Lussi said the scars would last a long time. "Our lives changed from one day to the next," he told German Chancellor Merkel, who visited on Sunday.

As for mourning the victims, Meyrer says that daunting task will require the help of clergy from across the town and beyond.

Aside from the sheer number of dead, authorities also must figure out where to bury them, because the local cemetery, too, was flooded, with hardly any tombstone left standing.

While the freshly renovated Gothic walls of the 13th century St. Lawrence Church remained miraculously untouched by the flooding, Meyrer plans to keep walking the streets for now, offering a helping hand, a sympathetic ear and a shoulder to cry on.

But even he is struggling, saying that prayer hasn’t come easily in the days since the disaster struck.

“I don’t have the words, the time, the peace,” he said. “I can’t do that right now.”

“In the evening I try to say, ‘Lord, somehow you have to take over now.’ That’s got to be good enough,” he added.

A man takes a break from cleaning up debris from the flood disaster in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, Monday July 19, 2021.

A woman throws away rubbish in the centre of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, Monday July 19, 2021.

A pile of rubbish is seen in the town Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, Monday July 19, 2021.

A chef cleans his kitchen of a restaurant hit by the floods in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, Monday July 19, 2021.

Rubbish cleaned by town residents lays in the streets of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, Monday July 19, 2021.

A man takes a break from cleaning up the debris of the flood disaster in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, Monday July 19, 2021.

A restaurant owner pumps out water from her basement that was flooded in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, Monday July 19, 2021.

People rest from cleaning up the debris of the flood disaster in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, Monday July 19, 2021.

A woman tries to clean the mud in front of her house in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, Monday July 19, 2021.

Paddy Amanatidis, right, cleans up in front of her restaurant that was flooded in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, Monday July 19, 2021.

Handbags hang in a destroyed clothing store in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, Monday July 19, 2021.

People take a break from cleaning the debris from the flood disaster in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, Monday July 19, 2021.

Paddy Amanatidis stands in the basement of her restaurant that was flooded in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, Monday July 19, 2021.

A man throws away debris from the flood disaster in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, Monday July 19, 2021.