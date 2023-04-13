In 'Florida Man,' Edgar Ramirez 'has fun with' popular meme

“He’s very dramatic. I think that he foolishly thinks the way to get out of chaos is by creating more chaos. He believes that he can outrun the ghosts of his past,” he said.

Despite its title, “Florida Man” is filmed in North Carolina. To get a feel for Florida, Ramirez spoke to the show's creator, Donald Todd, who is from there. He also traveled to the state.

"I went to the places that inspired the story ... to look at the characters, the atmosphere in the air and the mood that inspired the show,” he said.

Before he ever went into acting, Ramirez worked in journalism in his home country of Venezuela and says that desire to learn about people and things is still within him, and serves him today.

“Maybe it has to do with my journalistic background, you know? I’m interested in the human experience. I’m a very curious person," he said. "That curiosity is the driving force of everything that I do, not only as an actor, but in other interests that I have."

The actor — whose past roles include "Zero Dark Thirty," "Carlos" and "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story," says the fun of "Florida Man" set him up mentally to go into his next job, now filming: season two of Peacock's anthology series "Dr. Death." It's based on the podcast of the same name. Ramirez will play the con man masked as a world-renowned surgeon whom a TV producer falls for, based on a true story. He says that role is "one of the darkest" he's ever had.

“We see it a lot, especially when women are conned. ‘How could she fall for that? Oh, my gosh. She’s so naive' and all of that. It’s almost like they’re being blamed," he said. "The reality is they’re people who dedicate their entire life to con other people, so it’s not the victim’s fault.”

