In Greece, Pope to seek deeper ties with eastern churches

Authorities banned weekend protests and large public gatherings in parts of central Athens and said up to 4,000 police officers will be on duty in the city for the pope’s visit.

At his meeting with the Orthodox church leadership in Cyprus Friday, Francis expressed regret over the “centuries of division” between the two churches.

Francis invited Orthodox Christian and other religious leaders to the Vatican in October to sign a climate declaration. Supporters of greater Vatican-Orthodox cooperation argue that it could assist beleaguered Christian communities in the Middle East and North Africa.

Orthodox Churches are also seeking alliances as they are involved in a deepening dispute over the independence of the Ukrainian church which was historically governed by the Russian Orthodox Church.

“I think the presence of the pope in Greece and Cyprus signals a return to the normal relationship that we should have ... so that we can move toward what is most important of all: the unity of the Christian world,” Ioannis Panagiotopoulos, an associate professor of divinity and church history at Athens University, told The Associated Press.

“So this trip is very significant and it means we can have a real discussion about the major issues, like migration.”

Francis will meet with members of Greece’s small Catholic community and on Sunday will return to the Aegean Sea island of Lesbos, where he visited five years ago to meet with migrants at a detention camp there. He brought a dozen home with him aboard the papal plane. The pope’s visit ends Monday.

___

Theodora Tongas in Athens contributed. ___ Follow Gatopoulos at https://twitter.com/dgatopoulos

Caption Pope Francis leads a holy mass at GSP stadium in Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Francis is on a five-day trip to Cyprus and Greece by drawing attention once again to his call for Europe to welcome migrants. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Caption A man decorates with flowers the interior of the Catholic Cathedral Basilica of St. Dionysius the Areopagite, one day ahead of the visit of Pope Francis in Athens, Greece, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Francis is on a five-day trip to Cyprus and Greece by drawing attention once again to his call for Europe to welcome migrants. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Caption A woman unfolds a carpet outside the Catholic Cathedral Basilica of St. Dionysius the Areopagite, one day ahead of the visit of Pope Francis in Athens, Greece, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Francis is on a five-day trip to Cyprus and Greece by drawing attention once again to his call for Europe to welcome migrants. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Caption A man unfolds a carpet inside the Catholic Cathedral Basilica of St. Dionysius the Areopagite, one day ahead of the visit of Pope Francis in Athens, Greece, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Francis is on a five-day trip to Cyprus and Greece by drawing attention once again to his call for Europe to welcome migrants. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Caption A woman hoovers the floor of the Catholic Cathedral Basilica of St. Dionysius the Areopagite, one day ahead of the visit of Pope Francis in Athens, Greece, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Francis is on a five-day trip to Cyprus and Greece by drawing attention once again to his call for Europe to welcome migrants. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Caption Volunteers make final adjustments inside the Catholic Cathedral Basilica of St. Dionysius the Areopagite, one day ahed of the visit of Pope Francis in Athens, Greece, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Francis is on a five-day trip to Cyprus and Greece by drawing attention once again to his call for Europe to welcome migrants. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)