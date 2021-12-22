Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

In Greece, taxis help with race to deliver booster shots

Georgia Bisti-Bavella, 97, smiles as she receives a booster Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19, in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home – with one agency outside Athens hiring taxis to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
caption arrowCaption
Georgia Bisti-Bavella, 97, smiles as she receives a booster Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19, in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home – with one agency outside Athens hiring taxis to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Nation & World
By THANASSIS STAVRAKIS and DEREK GATOPOULOS, Associated Press
18 minutes ago
Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home, with some agencies using taxi companies to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Long before the pandemic and mobile apps, Greeks took pride in their delivery culture, the ease with which hot meals, repaired items, coffees and cold beers could appear in minutes by motorbike or carried on a hanging tray.

This Christmas season, a life-saving service has been added to the list.

Booster shots are being delivered by taxi as the country races to shore up its defenses before the widely expected impact of the omicron variant.

Health services are distributing the shots also using municipal vans or with doctors simply sent out on foot to reach older people, and people with disabilities like Athens resident Eleni Louka.

The 74-year-old, recovering from a lumbar fracture, got her booster Wednesday after health care workers arrived in a commissioned cab.

“I would get it at the (vaccination center) but I have terrible pains and I can’t even sit in the car,” Louka told The Associated Press from her home in the capital’s northern Halandri district. “I just do what the doctors tell me: I get my shots and I take my meds.”

Although only two-thirds of the population in Greece is fully vaccinated, booster-shot uptake has seen a surge in recent weeks with nearly 30% of the population now having received their third vaccine dose.

The country is fighting a sharp increase in COVID 19-related deaths — with more than 4,000 deaths since Nov. 1 out of a total 20,000 — that has put pressure on the public health service.

Starting in mid-January, country residents over age 60 will face a 100-euro ($112) monthly fine if they fail to get vaccinated or get their booster shot in time.

People with disabilities can qualify for an exemption but doctor and health visitor Evgenia Papadima, who administered the shot to Louka on Wednesday, says they may be among the most vulnerable to illness.

“With omicron coming, we’ve got to get people vaccinated and for people who have to remain at home, we’ve got a solution for them,” she said. “We’ve reached about 100 people with our (local) booster program, so we’re very pleased.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

caption arrowCaption
Nurse Panagiotis Bozionelos, left, puts vaccines in a cab as pneumologist Aneza Roussou, right, keeps notes and taxi driver Theodoros Prionidis waits outside Health Center in Halandri, northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home – with one agency outside Athens hiring taxis to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Nurse Panagiotis Bozionelos, left, puts vaccines in a cab as pneumologist Aneza Roussou, right, keeps notes and taxi driver Theodoros Prionidis waits outside Health Center in Halandri, northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home – with one agency outside Athens hiring taxis to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
caption arrowCaption
Nurse Panagiotis Bozionelos, left, puts vaccines in a cab as pneumologist Aneza Roussou, right, keeps notes and taxi driver Theodoros Prionidis waits outside Health Center in Halandri, northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home – with one agency outside Athens hiring taxis to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

caption arrowCaption
Nurse Panagiotis Bozionelos, left, waits to deliver a booster Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19, at Maria Georgiopoulou as her husband Giorgos puts her face mask, at their home in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home – with one agency outside Athens hiring taxis to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Nurse Panagiotis Bozionelos, left, waits to deliver a booster Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19, at Maria Georgiopoulou as her husband Giorgos puts her face mask, at their home in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home – with one agency outside Athens hiring taxis to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
caption arrowCaption
Nurse Panagiotis Bozionelos, left, waits to deliver a booster Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19, at Maria Georgiopoulou as her husband Giorgos puts her face mask, at their home in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home – with one agency outside Athens hiring taxis to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

caption arrowCaption
Chrysoula Menexopoulou-Markou waits to receive a booster Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 at her home, in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home – with one agency outside Athens hiring taxis to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Chrysoula Menexopoulou-Markou waits to receive a booster Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 at her home, in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home – with one agency outside Athens hiring taxis to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
caption arrowCaption
Chrysoula Menexopoulou-Markou waits to receive a booster Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 at her home, in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home – with one agency outside Athens hiring taxis to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

caption arrowCaption
A nurse uses a pressure measure at Maria Georgiopoulou as her husband Giorgos holds her hand at their home in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home – with one agency outside Athens hiring taxis to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

A nurse uses a pressure measure at Maria Georgiopoulou as her husband Giorgos holds her hand at their home in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home – with one agency outside Athens hiring taxis to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
caption arrowCaption
A nurse uses a pressure measure at Maria Georgiopoulou as her husband Giorgos holds her hand at their home in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home – with one agency outside Athens hiring taxis to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

caption arrowCaption
A nurse prepares a booster Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19, in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home – with one agency outside Athens hiring taxis to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

A nurse prepares a booster Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19, in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home – with one agency outside Athens hiring taxis to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
caption arrowCaption
A nurse prepares a booster Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19, in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home – with one agency outside Athens hiring taxis to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

caption arrowCaption
Nurse Panagiotis Bozionelos, left, administers a booster Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19, to Maria Georgiopoulou, at her home in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home – with one agency outside Athens hiring taxis to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Nurse Panagiotis Bozionelos, left, administers a booster Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19, to Maria Georgiopoulou, at her home in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home – with one agency outside Athens hiring taxis to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
caption arrowCaption
Nurse Panagiotis Bozionelos, left, administers a booster Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19, to Maria Georgiopoulou, at her home in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home – with one agency outside Athens hiring taxis to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

caption arrowCaption
Nurse Panagiotis Bozionelos administers a booster Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 to Eleni Louka, 74, at her home in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home – with one agency outside Athens hiring taxis to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Nurse Panagiotis Bozionelos administers a booster Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 to Eleni Louka, 74, at her home in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home – with one agency outside Athens hiring taxis to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
caption arrowCaption
Nurse Panagiotis Bozionelos administers a booster Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 to Eleni Louka, 74, at her home in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home – with one agency outside Athens hiring taxis to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

caption arrowCaption
Nurse Panagiotis Bozionelos prepares a booster Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19, for Maria Georgiopoulou at her home in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home – with one agency outside Athens hiring taxis to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Nurse Panagiotis Bozionelos prepares a booster Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19, for Maria Georgiopoulou at her home in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home – with one agency outside Athens hiring taxis to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
caption arrowCaption
Nurse Panagiotis Bozionelos prepares a booster Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19, for Maria Georgiopoulou at her home in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home – with one agency outside Athens hiring taxis to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

caption arrowCaption
A nurse administers a second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 to Aggeliki Koutraggeli, 90, at her home, in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home – with one agency outside Athens hiring taxis to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

A nurse administers a second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 to Aggeliki Koutraggeli, 90, at her home, in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home – with one agency outside Athens hiring taxis to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
caption arrowCaption
A nurse administers a second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 to Aggeliki Koutraggeli, 90, at her home, in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home – with one agency outside Athens hiring taxis to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

In Other News
1
NYC adds testing; no decision on Times Square New Year's Eve
2
Spain to adopt mask-wearing outdoors amid record virus surge
3
Madagascar's police chief swims to shore after copter crash
4
Kristof faces residency questions in Oregon governor's race
5
Live updates: UK passes 100,000 new COVID cases for 1st time
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top