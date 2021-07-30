In heat emergency, Greece adds checks for fires, power cuts

“The conditions will be stubborn and only subside gradually... very hot air masses from the shores of Africa are heading toward our region.”

As the temperatures rose, three separate wildfires damaged homes in southern Greece this week, outside Athens and the western city of Patras.

Civil protection chief Nikos Hardalias said climate change was raising the fire risk.

“On average (in mid-summer), we are dealing with about 50 fires per day, and many of those are under difficult conditions. That number is clearly increasing each year,” Hardalias told private Antenna television.

“It’s a phenomenon that’s gradually getting worse. Climate change is now a climate threat. I say it everywhere I go. We all have a responsibility to protect the country," he said.

People swim in the sea at Vouliagmeni suburb, southwest of Athens, on Thursday, July 29, 2021. One of the most severe heat waves recorded since 1980s scorched southeast Europe on Thursday, sending residents flocking to the coast, public fountains and air-conditioned locations to find some relief, with temperatures rose above 40 C (104 F) in parts of Greece and across much of the region.

People are pictured next to a beach bar at Vouliagmeni suburb, southwest of Athens, on Thursday, July 29, 2021.