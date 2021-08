In heat emergency, southern Europe scrambles for resources

"The number of extreme heat events around the world is increasing year on year, with the top 10 hottest years on record all occurring since 2005,” Mitchell told The Associated Press.

“This year, we have seen a number of significant events, including a particularly dramatic heatwave in western Canada and the U.S., that was extreme even for current levels of climate change," Mitchell said. "These black swan events have always happened, but now they sit on the background of a hotter climate, so are even more deadly.”

As hot weather edged southward, Italy and Croatia were experiencing storms as well as wildfires in different regions of the country.

A small tornado in Istria, on Croatia’s northern Adriatic coast, toppled trees that destroyed several cars, hours before a large fire erupted outside the nearby resort of Trogir, threatening homes and the local power supply.

Some 30 people were treated for light smoke inhalation in Italy’s coastal city of Pescara, after flames tore through a nearby pine forest.

“That zone of pine forest is a nature reserve, and it’s completely destroyed. It brings tears to see it. The environmental damage is incalculable. This is the heart of the city, its green lung and today it is destroyed,” Pescara Mayor Carlo Masi said.

Cyprus, recovering from a major wildfire last month, kept water-dropping planes on patrol to respond to fires as they broke out.

“If you don’t react right away with a massive response to any outbreak, things can turn difficult quickly,” forestry service chief Charalambos Alexandrou, told state-run media.

“The conditions are war-like.”

___ Colleen Barry reported from Milan, Italy. Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey, Ayse Wieting in Istanbul, Dusan Stojanovic in Belgrade, Serbia, and Menelaos Hadjicostis in Nicosia, Cyprus, also contributed.

A firefighter looks on, in the fire-devastating Sirtkoy village, near Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. More than 100 wildfires have been brought under control in Turkey, according to officials. The forestry minister tweeted that five fires are continuing in the tourist destinations of Antalya and Mugla. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

People run away as the wildfires engulf an area near the seashore, forcing people to be evacuated by boats, in Bodrum, Mugla, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. Wildfires in the Turkish holiday destinations of Antalya and Mugla are still raging as firefighters worked to battle the blazes for a fifth day. Authorities warned tourists and residents to keep evacuating Turunc, a town in the seaside resort of Marmaris, and navy ships waited in the sea there to see if a bigger evacuation was needed. (Ismail Coskun/IHA via AP) Credit: Ismail Coskun Credit: Ismail Coskun

An aerial view of the burning Sirtkoy village, near Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. More than 100 wildfires have been brought under control in Turkey, according to officials. The forestry minister tweeted that five fires are continuing in the tourist destinations of Antalya and Mugla. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A man carries his dog during a heatwave at a beach, in Alimos suburb, southern Athens, Greece, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. The heat wave is expected to peak Monday, with temperatures inland ranging from 42 to 46 degrees Celsius (107.6 to 114.8 Fahrenheit). Temperatures will remain at 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) or above in much of Greece until at least Friday, meteorologists say. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas) Credit: Michael Varaklas Credit: Michael Varaklas

A woman drinks water during a heatwave at a beach, in Alimos suburb, southern Athens, Greece, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. The heat wave is expected to peak Monday, with temperatures inland ranging from 42 to 46 degrees Celsius (107.6 to 114.8 Fahrenheit). Temperatures will remain at 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) or above in much of Greece until at least Friday, meteorologists say. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas) Credit: Michael Varaklas Credit: Michael Varaklas

A man floats in the sea during a heatwave, in Alimos suburb, southern Athens, Greece, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. The heat wave is expected to peak Monday, with temperatures inland ranging from 42 to 46 degrees Celsius (107.6 to 114.8 Fahrenheit). Temperatures will remain at 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) or above in much of Greece until at least Friday, meteorologists say. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas) Credit: Michael Varaklas Credit: Michael Varaklas