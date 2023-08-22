BreakingNews
Northwestern school bus overturns in crash; at least one death, multiple injuries reported

In his new book 'The Fall,' author Michael Wolff foresees the demise of Fox News

The next book from “Fire and Fury” author Michael Wolff is both a recounting of the recent past and a prediction for the near future

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 41 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — The next book from “Fire and Fury” author Michael Wolff is both a recounting of the recent past and a prediction for the near future.

Wolff's “The Fall: The End of Fox News and the Murdoch Dynasty” will come out Sept. 26, publisher Henry Holt announced Tuesday. A spokesperson told The Associated Press that Wolff, whose previous books include “Rupert Murdoch, The Man Who Owns the News,” interviewed “people throughout the Murdoch organization, including many with direct knowledge of Murdoch and his family.”

Wolff will offer behinds-the-scenes accounts of everything from Tucker Carlson's ousting, to Rupert Murdoch's clashes with former President Donald Trump to tensions within the Murdoch family that mirror HBO's “Succession.” Fox's decline is inevitable, Wolff contends.

“I have been telling the story of the great power of Rupert Murdoch and Fox News for many years," he said in a statement. "This power is now reaching a natural end and ‘The Fall’ brings the story to its closing act.”

Wolff is best known for "Fire and Fury," his tell-all about the Trump administration that sold millions of copies despite allegations from some mentioned in the book that he had misquoted or misrepresented them.

In Other News
1
Want to tune in for the first GOP presidential debate? Here's how to...
2
No harmful levels of PCBs found at Wyoming nuclear missile base as Air...
3
Mark Zuckerberg says a web version of Threads will be available in the...
4
Column: The Ryder Cup is more about popularity than performance with...
5
Dominican Republic starts shuttering schools and offices ahead of...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top